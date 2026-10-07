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Bhagwant Mann accuses BJP of using CBI, ED ahead of Punjab elections; says raids show ‘frustration’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP of using CBI and ED raids to target opposition leaders ahead of elections after a CBI case and raids against his OSD Rajbir Ghuman.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 04:11 PM IST

Bhagwant Mann accuses BJP of using CBI, ED ahead of Punjab elections; says raids show ‘frustration’
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says CBI raids part of BJP's 'way of working' ahead of polls (Source: X)
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to defame his government ahead of elections. After the CBI raided his officer on special duty (OSD) in a corruption case, Mann said it is the BJP's way of working ahead of elections. 

Punjab CM lashes out at BJP after raids

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a First Investigation Report against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Officer on Special Duty(OSD) Rajbir Ghuman and his associates for serious charges including bribery and criminal conspiracy. The case intensifies political tensions ahead of upcoming elections. The probe agency also conducted raids at eight locations across Chandigarh and Punjab in connection with the alleged corruption case. 

Speaking to reporters in Dhuri in Sangrur, Mann hit out at the BJP, alleging that whenever an election is due, the party starts "harassing" the opposition leaders, their associates, or their family members through raids months before. "A raid was conducted at Hemant Soren's residence in Chhattisgarh. Elections were due after two months. Similarly, close leaders of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal were apprehended ahead of elections," he said.

Citing the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in Delhi, and raids by the Enforcement Directorate in Haryana against Congress leaders, Mann said, "From yesterday's raid, it shows they (BJP) are rattled. They did not find anything during the raid, which lasted 7-8 hours. What will they get from us? We have not come here to indulge in corrupt practices," Man added.

CM Mann confidently claimed that the CBI will now give his party a clean chit and will "tell (Narendra) Modi that 'nothing will be found from here and do not waste our time'." The AAP leader also criticised the BJP’s anti-drug campaign, alleging that drugs enter Punjab through Gujarat and Rajasthan, and questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s promise to eliminate drugs by December 2029. Mann said the Centre should not use agencies to “arm-twist” Punjab and maintained that his government was not afraid of any investigation and would cooperate with the probe. "We are not scared of investigation. We will face it," Mann said.

What is the CBI probing against Rajbir Ghuman?

CBI has been probing an alleged corruption involving Ghuman and his associates, claiming they are involved in influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land-use conversion, property disputes and revenue and land-related issues in place of pecuniary benefits. 

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