Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders investigation in bribery case: 'Corruption won't be tolerated'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday ordered the registration of an FIR against a woman clerk after a complaint against her was received on the anti-corruption helpline, said AAP leader Malwinder Singh Kang here.

The Punjab CM had launched the anti-corruption helpline on March 23 and it allows people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices. Kang said the clerk was posted at the tehsildar office in Jalandhar.

She demanded a bribe of Rs 4.80 lakh from the complainant to get a job done, official sources said. "I received a complaint on our anti-corruption action helpline. Directed the authorities for immediate investigation, those caught asking for bribes will face severe consequences. Corruption won't be tolerated in Punjab now," Mann said in a tweet.

Not only this but CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered authorities to begin an immediate investigation into any act such act.

The Punjab AAP government had launched an anti-corruption action helpline number on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. The WhatsApp helpline number is 9501200200. After Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as chief minister on March 16, he had announced that the government will launch a helpline to curb corruption in the state. He said that WhatsApp number will be his personal number and people can send videos or audios and lodge complaints as he will personally look into every corruption case.

(Agency report)