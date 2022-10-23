Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches campaign against stubble burning, allots Rs 7307 cr payment to paddy farmers

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made several important decisions for the betterment of paddy farmers in the state, including an emphasis on the need for smooth and hassle-free procurement and lifting of the paddy during the ongoing procurement season, from the grain markets across the state.

While chairing a meeting with the administrative secretaries, CM Bhagwant Mann said that every single grain of the farmers must be procured and lifted without any sort of delay. He further said that over 50 lakh metric tons of paddy has arrived in the mandi, and approved the payment of Rs 7307 crores to paddy farmers in Punjab.

Keeping in mind the rise in air pollution levels during the festive season, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said that the farmers must be sensitized to not burning the paddy straw. He said that the burning of paddy straw causes a huge threat to human life besides creating environmental hazards.

CM Mann also pointed out the success of AAP in the state through the progress of Aam Aadmi Clinics, saying that over 7500 patients are reaping the benefits of these clinics daily. He also talked about strengthening 400 more such health facilities in Punjab.

Assessing the functioning of the Sewa Kendras in the state, the Chief Minister asked the officers to take immediate action against the complaints of overcharging for the services rendered in these Sewa Kendras. He said that strict action should be taken against the erring employees indulging in this sinister move.

Taking into account the festive season across the state, the Punjab chief minister asked the health department to crack down on spurious sweets and milk products. He said that no one should be allowed to play havoc with the precious lives of people.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to ensure that the process of acquisition of land for the projects of the National Highways is completed at the earliest by duly compensating the farmers. He also asked the officers to expedite the ongoing work of constructing the roads across the state.

Reiterating his firm commitment to the well-being of all sections of society, CM Bhagwant Mann said that all officers in Punjab will be taking care of their duties with strict vigilance.

