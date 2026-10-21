Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann detained at Delhi Airport? AAP accuses Centre of deliberate humiliation

AAP says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was held for 3 hours at Delhi airport after Paris return and fined Rs 50,000, alleging Centre targeted him.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was detained for almost three hours at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport upon returning from Paris and was fined ₹50,000. The incident, which AAP states occurred on Tuesday, is viewed by the party as an act of targeting by the Centre.

What did AAP allege about airport detention?

AAP's media in-charge in Punjab, Baltej Pannu, alleged that Mann was made to wait at the airport under the pretext of luggage checking."When Mann returned from Paris and arrived at the Delhi airport, he was deliberately detained for three hours. Excuses were made that 'your luggage is still arriving' and 'your luggage is still being checked, ' Pannu said. He further claimed that when Mann was about to leave after placing his luggage in a vehicle, officials came running and said they were under "tremendous pressure from above" and then issued a Rs 50,000 challan.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, an AAP leader, reported on X that Mann was detained for about three hours after visiting Paris to promote Punjab's products, in response to the Centre's refusal to grant him political clearance. "This arrogance of the Centre must end. Even Ravan's arrogance ended on Dussehra," Bharadwaj wrote. The party questioned the validity of the challan, inquiring if any Chief Minister of a state has previously been detained at an airport for three hours and fined under similar circumstances.

Link to foreign visit clearance row

AAP linked the airport incident to the Centre's prior refusal of political clearance for Chief Minister Mann's Paris trip. The Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed this refusal, allowing the visit and ensuring adherence to protocol. Mann participated in SIAL Paris 2026, promoting Punjab's products at a Markfed stall from October 17 to 21.

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AAP accused the Centre of hindering Mann's foreign visits, stating the Consul General in Paris failed to meet him as mandated by the court. Bikram Singh Majithia from Shiromani Akali Dal claimed Customs detained Mann and his wife, Gurpreet Kaur, for excess luggage or money, although they were eventually allowed to leave. The reasons for the alleged detention lack official confirmation.