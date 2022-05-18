Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls farmers’ protests against AAP govt ‘unwarranted, undesirable’

File photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday called the protest by state farmers against the AAP government unwarranted and undesirable, but said that he is open to talks, and urged the farmers to “support him for one year”.

He also asked farmer unions to join the state government's efforts to check depleting groundwater in Punjab just as the government asked the farmers not to go for paddy plantations in the state till June 18, sparking backlash from the community.

In view of the new request by the government, Punjab farmers sat on a protest near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Tuesday after being stopped from heading to the state capital to press the government for a bonus on wheat crop and allow paddy sowing from June 10.

Urging farmers to cooperate with the state government, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said his doors are open for talks with farmers but hollow slogans cannot break his resolve to check further depletion of groundwater.

"They have a democratic right to hold a dharna but they should tell their issues," said the Punjab chief minister while talking to reporters after returning from Delhi. Mann also said that the state government held talks with the protesting farmers on Tuesday.

When asked why farmers are adamant about meeting him, Mann said, "They can come any time. I have been calling them earlier as well." The Punjab CM further said the staggered programme of paddy sowing will not harm the interests of farmers but it can act as a catalyst to save underground water.

Showing his support for the farmers, Mann asked, “I am the son of a farmer. I know how it can happen. What is the difference between June 18 and 10.” He further said, “Kindly support me for one year at least. If you suffer losses, I will compensate all your losses.”

Mann further said that his decision on paddy transplantation will save water and keep the environmental pollution in the state under check. Urging the farmers to cooperate with him, Mann said that whatever he is doing, he is doing it for the earth.

(With PTI inputs)

