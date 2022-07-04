Punjab cabinet expansion today: Know MLAs in the fray for ministerial posts

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during the ongoing Assembly session, in Chandigarh on June 30 | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will expand his cabinet on Monday after less than four months of forming government. The Aam Aadmi Party leader is likely to induct at least 5 to 6 new ministers.

The AAP government, which stormed to power winning 92 of Punjab’s 117 seats, inducted 10 ministers in its initial oath taking. However, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked on graft charges.

The AAP government has reportedly sent a letter to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit asking time for the swearing-in ceremony on July 4. The oath-taking will take place at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 5 pm today.

While AAP has been tight-lipped about the expansion, there have been names doing rounds.

Those likely to be made part of the CM Mann cabinet include second-time MLA from Sunam and Co-president of AAP’s state unit Aman Arora. Here are some of the other MLAs in the fray:

Fauja Singh Sarahi from Guru Harsahai

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar (South)

Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar

Chetan Singh Jauramajra from Samana

Sarvjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon

Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo

Budh Ram from Budhlada

The number of berths in the Punjab cabinet are 18, including the CM. AAP government currently has 9 ministers in its ranks. With today’s induction the strength is expected to reach 15.

