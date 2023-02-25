Search icon
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajnala incident, says this

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the law and order situation is under control in Ajnala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

File photo

A day after a clash between supporters of chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit `Waris Punjab De`, Amritpal Singh, and Punjab Police erupted in Ajnala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the law and order situation is under control.

While addressing a press briefing at the Mumbai residence of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Matoshree, it appeared Mann was dodging the question on Ajnala violence.

 To a question on the Ajnala clash, Mann said, "You have the wrong information. Law and order in Punjab is under control and Punjab Police is capable. Bullets were fired at social bonding in Punjab for 10 years. But people want to live together. Ours is a peaceful state."

"Big industries have started investing there. Earlier MoU used to be inked with a particular family, now MoU is being done with three crore people of Punjab," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday called on former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence.

Earlier on Thursday Punjab Police gave in after suspected pro-Khalistan outfit, Waris Punjab De, chief staged a massive demonstration in Amritsar against the arrest of Singh`s close aide Lovepreet Toofan. The supporters holding swords and guns in their hands broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station.Punjab Police, however, after talks with the `Waris Punjab De` leader and his followers, decided to release Lovepreet Toofan.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural), Satinder Singh said, "In the light of the evidence presented before us, it has been decided that Lovepreet Toofan will be discharged. An SIT was constituted to investigate the case (against Toofan)."

"They (`Waris Punjab De` members) have furnished enough evidence to support his (Toofan`s) innocence. The SIT has also taken cognisance of the same. These people have decided to disperse peacefully now. Law will take its course," the SSP said.Amritpal Singh said on Thursday, "...FIR was registered with a political motive. If they don`t cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for what happens next. They think we can`t do anything. so this show of strength was necessary."

"False news is being circulated that a police personnel was injured (during the protest). The truth is that he (a police personnel) was injured after a fall. In fact,10-12 of our men were injured (in clashes with the police). We demand that Lovepreet Toofan be released within 24 hours. We won`t even wait 24 hours," warned Amritpal.`Waris Punjab De` was founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

