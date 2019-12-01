Punjab: Class 11 student in commits suicide after being stripped, beaten by teacher in Ludhiana

A class 11 student from Ludhiana committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after he was stripped and beaten up by his teacher for wearing a pair of trousers which was short in length, the police said on Saturday.

At a private school in Dhandhari area, the teacher forced the victim to strip his clothes in front of his classmates and flogged him. Feeling insulted, he filmed himself on the mobile phone, saying that he was going to commit suicide because of the humiliating incident that occurred in his school at the behest of his teacher.

The family members claimed that he was very disturbed after the incident, and wasn't looking after himself.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh offered his condolences to the victim's family and said that he directed the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana to investigate the matter.

He tweeted, "Deeply anguished to hear of a Class 11 student committing suicide after facing harassment by teachers at school. Have directed DC Ludhiana to personally look into the matter and report to me. My thoughts are with the family in this time of grief."

The police have registered a case against the school principal and the teacher.