Punjab civic body poll results: 'ED party wiped out,' Kejriwal says as AAP sweeps key election

The landslide victory led to celebrations at AAP offices across Punjab, with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal calling it a defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which holds power at the Centre.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has swept the Punjab civic body elections, winning in more than 900 wards, according to the latest figures from the state election commission. Votes were counted on Friday (May 29) for wards across 102 municipal bodies of the northern state. The landslide victory led to celebrations at AAP offices across Punjab, with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal calling it a defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which holds power at the Centre.

According to the poll results on Friday, the Congress party won in more than 300 words, finishing in the second position. In a post on X, Kejriwal thanked the people of Punjab. He wrote: "By casting this historic vote, the people have applauded the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. We will continue to do good work in the same way in the future." Taking a swipe at the BJP, Kejriwal added: "The ED party has been wiped out. The ED party, which harassed people by conducting so many raids on small traders in Punjab, has today been avenged by the people."

AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also applauded the people of the state, noting that they stood in queues despite a severe heatwave to cast their votes. "People of Punjab have defeated politics of hatred and supported developmental politics. They have rejected parties which indulge in divisive politics," Mann said in a statement. In a post on X, he said that AAP leaders had won in more than 90 percent of the municipal councils.

By 7:30 pm on Friday, AAP had secured wins in over 900 of the 1,757 wards that were counted of the total 1,977 that went to the polls on Tuesday (May 26). The main opposition party, the Congress, finished a distant second with around 350 wards. Votes were cast for 102 municipal bodies -- including 8 municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 19 nagar panchayats. The polls came at a crucial time as parties prepare for the Punjab legislative assembly election, due to be held next year.