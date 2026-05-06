Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's shocker on twin blasts near BSF bases: 'These are BJP designs', WATCH

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a shocking allegation against the BJP over the recent twin blasts near BSF establishments in Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a shocking allegation against the BJP over the recent twin blasts near BSF establishments in Jalandhar and Amritsar. He alleged that the blasts were part of a larger design ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. Maan alleged that wherever the BJP wants to go and contest, such incidents happen.

He said, 'BJP is a communal party. Bengal election is now over and they say it is Punjab’s turn now . These blasts are BJP designs . I want to tell BJP to stop these kind of acts."

Twin blasts in Jalandhar, Amritsar

A blast occured in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar at around 10:50 pm on Tuesday, with no casualties were reported. Senior officers immediately rushed to the spot along with the army personnel stationed in the cantonment area. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to conduct a thorough inspection. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected samples and evidence from the site. The collected material has been sent for analysis to determine the nature and cause of the incident. Earlier, a scooter caught fire near the BSF Chowk in Jalandhar on Tuesday, however, no injuries were reported.