FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pakistan failed to provide safety? US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar after decades; here's why

US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar

Viral: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor break their silence on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Peddi box office clash, watch

Viral: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor break their silence

Bengal News: 'Kick Her Out': Mahesh Jethmalani Slams CM Mamata Over Resignation Row

Bengal News: 'Kick Her Out': Mahesh Jethmalani Slams CM Mamata Over Resignation Row

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

HomeIndia

INDIA

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's shocker on twin blasts near BSF bases: 'These are BJP designs', WATCH

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a shocking allegation against the BJP over the recent twin blasts near BSF establishments in Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 06, 2026, 12:26 PM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's shocker on twin blasts near BSF bases: 'These are BJP designs', WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a shocking allegation against the BJP over the recent twin blasts near BSF establishments in Jalandhar and Amritsar. He alleged that the blasts were part of a larger design ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. Maan alleged that wherever the BJP wants to go and contest, such incidents happen.

He said, 'BJP is a communal party. Bengal election is now over and they say it is Punjab’s turn now . These blasts are BJP designs . I want to tell BJP to stop these kind of acts."

Twin blasts in Jalandhar, Amritsar

A blast occured in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar at around 10:50 pm on Tuesday, with no casualties were reported. Senior officers immediately rushed to the spot along with the army personnel stationed in the cantonment area. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to conduct a thorough inspection. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected samples and evidence from the site. The collected material has been sent for analysis to determine the nature and cause of the incident. Earlier, a scooter caught fire near the BSF Chowk in Jalandhar on Tuesday, however, no injuries were reported.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan failed to provide safety? US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar after decades; here's why
US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar
Viral: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor break their silence on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Peddi box office clash, watch
Viral: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor break their silence
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's shocker on twin blasts near BSF bases: 'These are BJP designs', WATCH
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's shocker on twin blasts: 'BJP designs'
Araghchi meets Wang Yi in Beijing: China calls US-Israel strikes on Iran “illegitimate,” says ceasefire “indispensable” for stability
Araghchi meets Wang Yi in Beijing: China condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 out soon: How to check scorecard at cbse.gov.in, download marksheets from UMANG, DigiLocker
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 out soon: How to check scorecard at @cbse.gov.in, down
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement