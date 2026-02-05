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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rejects viral video amid 'sacrilege' row: 'Religion being exploited'

The Akal Takht on Monday pronounced a decree in which the Sikh clergy, led by acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, directed the Sikh community to shun ties with the Punjab CM over the controversy surrounding the viral video.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 12:10 AM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rejects viral video amid 'sacrilege' row: 'Religion being exploited'
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo source: X).
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A political row intensified in Punjab on Tuesday after Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann rejected the authenticity of a viral video allegedly featuring him, terming it "false propaganda." Meanwhile, opposition leaders have stepped up criticism against Mann following an edict issued by the Akal Takht over the matter. The Akal Takht on Monday pronounced a decree in which the Sikh clergy, led by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, directed the Sikh community to shun ties with the Punjab CM over the controversy surrounding the viral video.

Mann has "categorically and completely" rejected the authenticity of the viral video and alleged that it was part of an orchestrated attempt to malign his image. "I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The person in the video is not me. The person in the video neither matches my height nor build," the Punjab CM said in a video message shared on social media.

Mann also expressed concern over the decree issued by the Akal Takht with regards to the video and alleged that persons occupying "high religious positions" were spreading misinformation at the behest of political interests. "Recently, an edict was issued by the jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, certain statements concerning me, based on a specific video, saying that the video is not AI-generated or doctored. When I was summoned to Akal Takht Sahib, I clarified that I do not feature in that video at all, and the person in that video bears no resemblance to me," he said.

Mann alleged that religion was being used as a tool for political gains while clarifying that he respected the authority of the Akal Takht. "Religion is being exploited...While I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib supreme, the entire 'Sangat' is well aware of the nature of the decisions being handed down by those who hold these politically-motivated appointments there. Therefore, I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The attempts to defame me, or rather, these petty tactics, orchestrated by the political masters of the administrators sitting at Akal Takht Sahib, are absolutely wrong," he said.

Earlier this year, Mann had appeared before the Secretariat of the Akal Takht in Amritsar after being summoned in connection with the said video. At the time, he maintained that the video was fabricated and had suggested a forensic examination of the footage. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have accused the chief minister of committing "sacrilege" and demanded his resignation on moral grounds.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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