Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Punjab CM's Chandigarh residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering

Punjab CM: Local BJP councillor said he had been receiving complaints for some time from residents regarding the disposal of waste.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Punjab CM's Chandigarh residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering
Photo: PTI

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Punjab Chief Minister's residence in the Union Territory for littering.

A challan has been issued in the name of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh. The house address mentioned in the challan is: House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh.

Local BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said he had been receiving complaints for some time from residents regarding the disposal of waste by the staff of the chief minister's residence behind house number-7.

They were requested several times by the municipal corporation staff to not dump waste outside the house but it did not stop. Therefore, the challan has been issued, he said.

House numbers 44, 45, 6 and 7 are part of the chief minister's residence, Sidhu said.

READ | Delhi government to start free English speaking course across 50 centres, says CM Arvind Kejriwal 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.