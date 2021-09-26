Punjab Cabinet reshuffle: 15 ministers take oath under CM Channi's government

Punjab’s new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi inducted 15 members in his cabinet today, September 26. These MLAs took oath as ministers at the Punjab Governor House in Chandigarh.

The ministers who took oath today are Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tripti Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurjit Singh, Aruna Chaudary, Razia Sultana, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gukrirat Singh Kotli.

About MLAs inducted into Punjab cabinet:

1. Brahm Mohindra: Mohindra has been elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly six times. He is a resident of Patiala and was a health and family welfare minister in the Amrinder Singh led cabinet.

2. Bharat Bhushan: Old Congressmen, he has been a two-time MLA from Ludhiana. In the previous government, he was the minister of food and civil supplies and consumer.

3. Manpreet Badal: He was a five-time MLA and was the Finance Minister of Punjab in the previous government.

4. Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa: He was a four-time MLA from Punjab. He the rural development and Panchayats and housing and urban development minister in Amarinder Singh cabinet.

5. Pargat Singh: He is an Olympian hockey player. He was the state general secretary.

6. Sukhbinder Sarkaria: He has been a three-time MLA from the Rajasansi constituency. He was the Revenue Minister in the previous government.

7. Vijay Inder Singla: He was the minister of public works, information and technology in the previous government.

8. Raj Kumar Verka: He has been the Dalit face of the party. He is a Valmiki community leader and represents Amritsar West Constituency.

9. Rana Gurjeet Singh: He had to resign from the Amarinder Singh-led government when his name came up in a controversy.

10. Sangat Singh Gilzian: he has been elected as MLA many times. In 2017, Sangat Singh Gilzian was elected as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from Urmar.

11. Randeep Singh Nabha: He is also known as Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha. He is a four-time MLA from Amloh.

12. Aruna Chaudhary: She is among the two women ministers who were retained from the previous government. She was the minister of transport, social security and women and child development.

13. Razia Sultana: She is among the two women ministers who were retained from the previous government. She was holding a profile in higher education and water supply and sanitation.

14. Gurkirat Kotli: He has been elected as MLA from the Khanna constituency for the second time.

15. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring: He is from Bathinda, started his political career as a student union leader. In 2014, he was in the Indian Youth Congress president.