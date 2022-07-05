Punjab cabinet: CM Bhagwant Mann allocates portfolios to new ministers, check full list

File photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday allocated portfolios to the five newly inducted ministers and rejigged the portfolios of some others.

This comes a day after the first cabinet expansion of his over three-month-old government.

With the induction of five more ministers on Monday, the strength of the state cabinet has climbed to 15, including the chief minister.

5 new minister’s portfolios

1. Chetan Singh Jauramajra - Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education and Research departments

2. Aman Arora - Information and Public Relations, New and Renewable Energy Resources, and Housing and Urban Development departments.

3. Anmol Gagan Mann - Tourism and Culture Affairs, Investment Promotion, Labour and Removal of Grievances

4. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar - Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs, Land Conservation and Water, and Administrative Reforms departments.

5. Fauja Singh - Freedom Fighters, Defence Services Welfare, Food Processing and Horticulture.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Mann shared information about the portfolios allotted to the ministers. The chief minister also gave up some of the key departments, including agriculture, which he held earlier and allocated to some other ministers.

ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੰਡਲ ਵਿਸਥਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਨਵੇਂ ਅਤੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਭਾਗਾਂ ਦੀ ਵੰਡ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ…



ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਨ ਆਸ ਹੈ ਕੀ ਇਹ ਟੀਮ ਪੂਰੀ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਰੰਗਲਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਬਨਾਉਣ ‘ਚ ਅਹਿਮ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਨਿਭਾਏਗੀ…

ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੇਰੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ pic.twitter.com/Wa6Q2R4mEN — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 5, 2022

It was the first cabinet expansion of the Mann-led government after the AAP stormed to power in the state following the assembly elections earlier this year.

Punjab CM gives up his portfolios

The chief minister also gave up some of the key departments, including agriculture, which he held earlier and allocated them to some other ministers.

The portfolios given up by the chief minister include Agriculture, Horticulture, Housing and Urban Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Public Relations, and New and Renewable Energy Sources.

After Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state cabinet over graft charges, health and medical education departments were handled by the chief minister.

Rejig of portfolios

In the rejig of portfolios, Minister Harjot Bains has been given school education department as well, which was earlier handled by Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Bains, who gave up Tourism and Cultural Affairs department in the rejig, will also handle the Water Resources department, earlier held by Bram Shanker Jimpa.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who holds portfolios of Rural Development and NRI Affairs, will now also handle Agriculture.

Cooperation department which was earlier held by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will now be with the CM.

Among other ministers, Cheema retains Finance and Excise and Taxation, Dr Baljit Kaur Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, Social Security, Women and Child Development departments

READ | Mentally, I wasn't ready to accept Deputy Chief Minister post: Devendra Fadnavis

Ministers who retain their portfolios

Harbhajan Singh - Power department

Lal Chand - Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and Forests and Wildlife

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer - Sports and Youth Affairs and Higher Education

Laljit Bhullar - Transport department

Bram Shanker Jimpa - Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management and Water Supply and Sanitation departments

Harjot Bains - Mines and Geology, and Jails departments