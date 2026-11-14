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Punjab Bus Accident: 4 killed, 30 injured as two pilgrimage scheme buses collide in Tarn Taran

Four killed and 30 injured after two buses under Punjab's Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme collide head-on near Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 07:56 PM IST

Punjab Bus Accident: 4 killed, 30 injured as two pilgrimage scheme buses collide in Tarn Taran
Punjab Bus Accident: 4 killed, 30 injured as two pilgrimage scheme buses collide in Tarn Taran (Image source:X)
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At least four people were killed and around 30 others injured after two buses operating under the Punjab government's Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme collided head-on in Tarn Taran district on Saturday. The accident took place on National Highway 54 near Naushehra Pannuan village, triggering a major rescue operation.

According to preliminary reports, 18 of the injured passengers are in critical condition. The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Tarn Taran for treatment.

The accident occurred at around 4 pm when the two buses, carrying pilgrims under the state government's free pilgrimage scheme, collided with each other. The impact was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were badly damaged, leaving several passengers trapped inside.

How did Tarn Taran bus accident happen?

According to preliminary information, one of the buses was returning towards Faridkot after carrying pilgrims from Lahiridas and Baghiari villages. The other bus was travelling from Bheediwal village in the Lambi Assembly constituency towards Amritsar.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that a motorcycle carrying a woman and a young boy attempted to cross the highway through a road cut near Naushehra Pannuan. In an attempt to avoid hitting the motorcycle, the driver of the Faridkot-bound bus reportedly swerved sharply and crossed into the opposite lane.

The bus then collided head-on with the other pilgrimage bus.

A woman travelling on the motorcycle was also reportedly killed, while the condition of the young boy riding with her was not immediately known. The exact circumstances and final casualty details are subject to official confirmation.

Local residents and shopkeepers rushed to the accident site and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the mangled buses. Police and emergency teams subsequently shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Punjab CM expresses grief, orders medical assistance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the loss of lives and said he was deeply saddened by the accident.

In a post on X, Mann said the police and district administration were carrying out relief and rescue operations. He added that officials had been directed to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the collision.

Senior police officials, including SSP Surendra Lamba, also reached the accident site to oversee the rescue operation. Civil Surgeon Dr Sandeep Dhawan reportedly declared an emergency at the hospital and called additional medical staff to attend to the injured. 
The Daily Jagran+1

What is Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme?

The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme is an initiative of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government that facilitates free pilgrimage trips for eligible residents, particularly senior citizens, to religious destinations.

The accident has also brought renewed attention to passenger safety arrangements under the scheme. Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had raised concerns over the safety standards of buses being used to transport pilgrims and directed the Punjab government to inspect the vehicles and submit a compliance report. 
The Indian Express


As of Saturday evening, reports placed the death toll at four, while estimates of the number of injured varied between 18 and 30. TV9, citing police information, reported more than 30 injured, while other reports put the figure at 18. The final casualty figures and the condition of all injured passengers were awaited.

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