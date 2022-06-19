Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Punjab: BSF returns juvenile boy to Pakistani Rangers who mistakenly crossed border

Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Ferozepur sector arrested the Pakistani national, a minor, on Saturday evening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

Punjab: BSF returns juvenile boy to Pakistani Rangers who mistakenly crossed border
Image for representation

A Pakistani boy who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the BSF on Sunday, officials said.

Also, READ: Agnipath scheme rules: Agniveers to seek parents' permission; PF, income tax, leave policy, salary explained

The Pakistani national, a juvenile, was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the Ferozepur sector in Punjab on Saturday evening.

"During questioning, it was found that the apprehended Pak national is a juvenile and he had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him," a BSF spokesperson said.

The person was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers at 1 pm.

"BSF always takes humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers," the spokesperson said.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.