Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb disposal, anti-sabotage team deployed

INDIA
Several prominent schools in Mohali, S.A.S Nagar, Punjab, received a threatening email at around 7:30 a.m. today. Authorities immediately cordoned off the affected schools, declared a holiday for students and staff, and deployed bomb disposal, anti-sabotage, and ARP teams deployed.
SP City Mohali Dilpreet Singh confirmed the ongoing operation, noting that no suspicious items have been found so far. "Today, at approximately 7:30 AM, three prominent schools in Mohali received threatening emails. Following this, our various specialised teams took prompt action. Our bomb disposal squads, ARP (Armed Response Police) teams, anti-sabotage teams, and the local police force are all currently on-site. All our Gazetted Officers (GOs), DSPs, and SPs are in the field conducting thorough inspections," said Dilpreet Singh.
"As a precautionary measure, we have cordoned off these schools and declared a holiday for the students and teachers. Searches are currently being conducted within the cordoned areas.[1] If anything suspicious or any factual evidence comes to light, we will update you. So far, no suspicious objects have been found," SP added.
When asked about the source or country of origin, Dilpreet Singh said that the technical investigation is currently underway.
"We received the emails around 7:30 AM, and we are in the process of verifying all the details. As of now, nothing suspicious has been discovered. Through your medium, I would like to urge the public not to fear or panic. However, as a matter of precaution to ensure there is no loss of life or property, we are treating this very seriously and conducting a highly thorough investigation," the SP said.
Earlier on Monday morning, bomb threat emails were sent to nine schools in the national capital, according to the Delhi Police. The threats were received between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. In response to the alerts, the Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were promptly deployed to the affected schools.
(ANI Inputs)