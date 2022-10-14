Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Punjab-based terrorist with Canada links handed over to Punjab Police by Maharashtra ATS

The Punjab-based terrorist has been identified as Charatsingh alias Indrajitsingh Karisingh alias Karaj Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

Punjab-based terrorist with Canada links handed over to Punjab Police by Maharashtra ATS
Punjab-based terrorist with Canada links handed over to Punjab Police by Maharashtra ATS | Photo: File (Representational image)

A Punjab-based terrorist was handed over to the Punjab Police after being arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). The Maharashtra ATS on Thursday informed that based on some discreet information that it received, it detained the accused near Malad in Mumbai.

The Punjab-based terrorist has been identified as Charatsingh alias Indrajitsingh Karisingh alias Karaj Singh (30 years old)."A Punjab-based 30-year-old terrorist, Charatsingh alias Indrajitsingh Karisingh was arrested in Mumbai by the Maharashtra ATS.

READ | Hajj: Women pilgrims no longer need to be accompanied by male guardian

He has been handed over to the Punjab Police for further action. It was also revealed that he is in contact with the wanted terrorist named Lakhbir Singh Landa in Canada," the Maharashtra ATS said in a press note.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had been in contact with the wanted terrorist in Canada Lakhbir Singh. During the parole, the accused and his associates attacked the Intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police with Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), the ATS further said.As per the ATS, he has eight criminal cases registered against his name and was out on two-month parole.

READ | Coca-Cola launches special festival edition 'locked coke bottle', know how to open it

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Health benefits lime : 5 amazing health benefits of lime to lead a healthy lifestyle
Vikram Vedha, Drishyam 2, The Delhi Files: Here are much-awaited Bollywood's crime-thrillers
INS Vikrant: Know all about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier
Saif Ali Khan Birthday: A look at Bhoot Police actor's lovely family photos featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and others
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Indian prices, sale, booking and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to release on THIS date: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.