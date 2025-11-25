Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names

The Punjab government has banned sale and consumption of liquor, meat, tobacco and other intoxicants in three new holy cities after declaring them so in a recently passed resolution. CM Bhagwant Mann called the special session of the Punjab Assembly a “historic moment”.

The Punjab government has banned sale and consumption of liquor, meat, tobacco and other intoxicants in three new holy cities after declaring them so in a recently passed resolution. The state government has declared Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and the Galiara area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar as holy cities.

The resolution states that intoxicated items including liquor and tobacco must not be sold or even consumed in these cities which have now received the tag of holy cities. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced the resolution in a special session of the Punjab Assembly, that met to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Anandpur Sahib.

CM Bhagwant Mann called the special session of the Punjab Assembly a "historic moment" as the session was also the first of its kind to be held outside the capital of Punjab, especially to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Punjab recognise three new holy cities

Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was “historic”, noting that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally declared three key sites, Shri Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and Shri Amritsar Sahib, as holy cities during the proceedings. “... In the special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly held today, CM Bhagwant Mann recognised Punjab's 3 historical places, Shri Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and Shri Amritsar Sahib, as holy cities... This was a historic session,” Kataruchak told ANI.

The session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was part of the three-day commemoration, going on from Sunday, November 23, of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur which was held on Monday in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom occupies a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the defence of pluralism and civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality and resilience. Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day serves to honour and preserve the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru while upholding the religious sentiments of the people. Sikhs mark the day with special prayers in Gurdwaras across the country.