Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East; dares Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his nomination from Amritsar East seat and dared Amarinder Singh to leave Patiala and take on him. He also challenged Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia to fight only from the Amritsar East seat and leave the Majitha assembly constituency.

Apart from the Majitha seat, Majithia, a former Punjab minister, has also entered the fray from Amritsar East from where Sidhu is seeking re-election. "If you have so much guts and have faith in people then leave Majitha and fight from one seat here. Do you have the guts?" Sidhu dared while interacting with reporters after filing his nomination.

About former chief minister Amarinder Singh's comment that he would not let Sidhu win, the Punjab Congress president dared him to leave Patiala and contest from Amritsar East.

"Come to Amritsar," Sidhu said.

Amarinder Singh, who was made to resign as chief minister and later exited the Congress, has floated the Punjab Lok Congress and entered into an electoral tie-up with the BJP. He will fight from the Patiala Urban seat.

Over Majithia entering the fray from two seats, including Amritsar East, Sidhu said, "They (SAD) have come only to play spoilsport. But in this 'Dharam Yudh', they will not succeed. Yato Dharmastato Jayah (Where there is 'Dharma', there will be victory)." Targeting the Akalis, he alleged that they are the people who "looted" Punjab.

Sidhu also hit out at his political opponents for bringing up the reference of his mother, who died over 30 years ago, and accused them of playing dirty politics over it. "They stooped so low that they brought my mother into it to play politics. I ask them to prove the allegation. You want to bring my mother, who died 35 years ago, for her testimony."