Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: JP Nadda slams Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots, says party 'shamed humanity'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday slammed Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots saying they "shamed humanity" and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked on ensuring justice to the victims.

Referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's remark 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes' Nadda said, "These are the same people whose hands are stained in blood. Congress leaders put humanity to shame."

"These are the same Congress leader who brought a such a situation in an independent India where brothers were killing each other," he said while addressing a public meeting in Punjab's Balachaur.

Praising PM Modi over forming a Special Investigation Team to probe the riots, the BJP leader said, "For 30 years, the accused roamed freely in Delhi and Punjab, no one took any notice. An inquiry was set up no one came forward to wipe the tears of the victims."

"PM Modi set up the SIT and today those who were involved in Delhi riots are in jail," he added.

Notably, massive riots had erupted across the country after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards. As per the official records, around 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the clashes. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.