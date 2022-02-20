Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Clash breaks out between AAP-BJP workers, one injured

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: A clash broke out between workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a border village Jalloo Kee of Ferozepur (urban) constituency in Punjab. One AAP worker Surjit Singh sustained minor injuries. Police force have reached at spot.

Punjab is witnessing a tough competition between the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) combined. Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit Congress last year, floated his own party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) which has joined hands with the BJP.

Over 2.14 crore voters are set to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates contesting for Punjab assembly seats today. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The voting for the single-phase poll in Punjab started at 8am and will end at 6pm.

Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Over 34% average voter turnout across 117 seats till 1 pm

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi casts his vote at a polling booth in Kharar. He is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies on a Congress ticket. Meanwhile, speaking with news agency ANI, Captain Amarinder Singh said that Channi is not the 'magician' he pretends to be.

"All the 'miracles' he is claiming to have performed in Punjab in just 3 months is actually my hard work as the Punjab CM," Captain said. "I think both Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu are useless," he added.