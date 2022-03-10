Punjab Assembly Poll Result 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers in Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara

Punjab Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers in Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara along with his family as results start pouring in for assembly elections. The Congress is leading on six Punjab Assembly seats and the AAP has narrowed the gap with leads in five seats as per early trends.

The counting of votes began for Punjab at 8 am today. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance is leading on two seats, and the BJP alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) is leading on two seats as well.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading from Amritsar East over arch-rival Bikram Singh Majithia and AAP leader Jeevan Jyot Kaur, while Sukhbir Badal is leading in Jalalabad. Meanwhile, AAP leader and CM candidate Bhagwant Mann visited Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, at Sangrur. "We are hopeful that the people of Punjab have voted for change," he said.

Majority of the Punjab exit polls results have been unanimous in predicting a clean sweep for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with 75-90 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. The halfway mark in Punjab is 59 to form a government.