Punjab Assembly Elections: Farmer outfit SSM releases first list of candidates ahead of poll debut

With a month left before Punjab heads to voting booths for the state Assembly Elections 2022, the new political party comprising of farm organisation groups, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), has released the first list of 10 candidates. This is the newly formed outfit's electoral debut after having achieved success in the revocation of the Farm Laws.

SSM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal will contest from Samrala, and Prem Singh Bhangu from Ghanair.

The SSM has ruled out alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a setback to the SSM, its prominent partner at the year-long farm agitation on the national capital borders, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), announced this week that it would neither contest the Assembly elections nor support the SSM.

However, it clarified that it would not oppose the SSM in any constituency.