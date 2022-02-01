Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD’s Bikram Majithia vs Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar East

The election buzz in India has begun already, with the battle of the political parties set to commence in a few short weeks in five poll-bound states. As the elections in Punjab are approaching, the verbal battle between the rival parties is intensifying.

In recent news, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia has accepted the challenge of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from the Amritsar East constituency in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Congress leader had earlier dared Majithia to fight the elections from the Amritsar East seat, and not his home turf. Accepting this challenge, Majithia will now be contesting the polls for the Amritsar East seat against Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In a press conference conducted on Tuesday, Bikram Majithia announced his candidature from the Amritsar East constituency against Sidhu. The SAD leader further announced that his wife Ganieve Kaur will now contest from Majitha in his place.

The Amritsar East constituency is one of the surefire seats for Congress. The current MLA of the constituency is Navjot Singh Sidhu, but Majithia has expressed strong confidence in winning the polls this time from the seat.

Though Majithia will be standing against Sidhu in the upcoming Punjab elections 2022, the political leader has said that he has filed the papers from Amritsar East to ensure its development, and not over the challenge extended by Sidhu.

Majithia used to contest the elections from two seats – Majitha and Amritsar East. This time, he will be contesting on just one seat. While talking about the same, the SAD leader said that it was difficult for him to choose between the two seats.

He said, “But I have left the responsibility of Majitha on a person who is upbringing my children, till now, my wife had not even thought about it, but for me, it is a call of duty.” The political leader further added, “I never calculated like a politician before taking the decision it was a call from my heart which I listened and discussed with the people who have always been with me.”

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 20, and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.