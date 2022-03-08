With Exit Polls predicting clean sweep for AAP in Punjab, a look at its CM face - Bhagwant Mann

With Exit Poll results predicting a clean sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the focus has shifted on AAP's chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann, the comedian-turned-politician, who is the Sangrur MP.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to make huge gains at 52-61 seats this time, as per the Zee News Exit Poll from the 117 constituencies across Punjab's three regions Majha, Doab and Malwa.

Exit Polls project a clean sweep for the AAP. The AAP is likely to get a clear win across 117 constituencies in Punjab by securing more seats than the majority share of 59 requires.

Who is Bhagwant Mann?

Bhagwant Mann is an MP from Sangrur.

Bhagwant Mann was born on October 17, 1973, in Sartoj village in Sangrur.

Bhagwant Mann entered politics a decade ago in 2011 with the People's Party of Punjab.

He first contested for the Lehra constituency in Punjab in 2012.

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2014.

Mann successfully contested the General election in 2014 from the Sangrur constituency.

He repeated his success in 2019 from the same seat and is currently the only AAP MP from Punjab.

He defeated his nearest rival, Congress's Kewal Dhillon, by a margin of 1,10,211 votes and held the seat for a second consecutive time.

At a rally in Punjab in 2019, he had announced taking a vow to never consume liquor again.

He worked in the television show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' as a stand-up comedian.