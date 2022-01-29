Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BSP's Mayawati to begin campaign on February 8

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will kickstart her campaign on February 8 for the Punjab Assembly polls scheduled next month. The BSP chief will address a rally at Nawanshahr, said party`s Punjab President Jasvir Singh Garhi on Friday.

Garhi said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - BSP alliance will form the next government in Punjab with a clear majority. "The BSP-SAD alliance would free Punjab from the misrule of the Congress party with a victory in the 2022 assembly elections," he said.

Notably, earlier this month, BSP general secretary SC Misra had said that Mayawati will not contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled next month and will help the candidates win polls in the states.

Five states including Punjab are set to go to Assembly polls next month. Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, Congress is yet to announce the party’s chief ministerial face of Punjab, party leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said that the announcement regarding this will be made soon after consultation with party workers.

"Like Rahul Gandhi had said we do not usually declare the situation in state but the situation here is different. Workers had demanded the chief ministerial face. So Rahul Gandhi said that announcement will be made soon after consulting the workers," Pilot said.

After Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to announce the Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly elections on Thursday, the Wayanad MP said that decision will be taken by the party workers.

(With ANI Inputs)