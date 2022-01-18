Search icon
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann to be Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate

In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 18) announced AAP’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

