Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann to be Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate
In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 18) announced AAP’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.
