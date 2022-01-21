Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Key takeaways from Zee Opinion Poll

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2022, 07:32 AM IST

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: India's most trusted news channel, Zee News conducted the country's biggest Opinion Poll in collaboration with DesignedBox to sense 'Janta ka mood' in the poll bound state. The Zee News survey, with the largest ever sample size shows the state is heading towards a hung assembly with AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, Congress won 77 of the 117 Assembly seats, with the people of Punjab reimposing their faith on Captain Amarinder Singh. However, he broke ties with Congress in September last year and formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress. His party is set to contest the elections from all 117 seats in alliance with the BJP.

Key takeaways

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to emerge as single largest party with 36-39 seats.

The Zee News survey predicts a massive lose in the vote share of the Congress party.

Opinion Poll predicts Congress will manage only 35 to 38 seats in the upcoming polls.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is likely to win 32-35 seats in the Assembly elections.

The survey predicts that the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to grab 4 to 7 seats.

In Malwa region, AAP will gain in vote share and emerges ahead of Congress party.

SAD fares well in Doaba region with 9-10 seats. It is ahead of Congress in Majha region.

Incumbent Chief Minister Charajit Singh Channi emerges as most preferred choice for the top job.