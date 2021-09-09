Punjab and Haryana HC grants divorce to man who lost 21kg due to 'mental cruelty' of wife

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in a decisive move has upheld the decision of a Hisar family court granting divorce to a physically challenged man. The man from Haryana with 50% hearing loss had filed a divorce case in the Hisar family court on the grounds of mental torture by his wife.

The man in his appeal had alleged that his weight had dropped from 74kg to 53kg due to mental cruelty by his wife. He further stated that his wife was hot-tempered and a spendthrift and never tried to adjust herself in his family. According to him, she used to pick up quarrels over petty matters due to which he felt humiliated in front of others.

Denying the allegations, the woman claimed that after six months of marriage, her husband and his family members started harassing and humiliating her for dowry. But all her claims fell flat when during the hearing of the case the High Court found that the woman had left her husband and daughter in 2016.

It came to the notice of the court that the husband's family had never demanded any dowry but instead had paid for the woman's higher studies after the marriage. The High Court also found that false complaints were filed by the woman against her husband and his family members.

The HC division bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Archana Puri, passed the orders while dismissing the appeal filed by the woman. She had sought quashing of the order dated August 27, 2019, through which the family court had allowed her estranged husband's plea and granted divorce.

The Hisar couple got married in April 2012 and have a daughter. The man works in a bank and the woman is a teacher in a private school in Hisar. Their daughter lives with her father.