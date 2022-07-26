Why has Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigned?

File photo

Senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu has resigned from the post of Punjab's Advocate General due to personal reasons just 4 months after being appointed for the post.

Sidhu said he tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on July 19.

In his brief resignation letter to the chief minister, Sidhu wrote, "I am really thankful to the party for giving me a chance to represent the office of the Advocate General, Punjab. Due to personal reasons, I will not be able to serve this prestigious office, therefore, I hereby tender my resignation, which may kindly be accepted at the earliest."

Sidhu was appointed as the advocate general in March. The post had fallen vacant following Deepinder Singh Patwalia's resignation after the Punjab Assembly poll results were declared.

Senior advocate Vinod Ghai's name is doing the rounds for the new advocate general's post.

(With inputs from PTI)

