Punjab: 3 accused arrested for allegedly parading woman semi-naked in Tarn Taran

Reportedly, a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and publicly humiliated in a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on March 31.

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested three accused persons for allegedly molesting and parading a 55-year-old woman half-naked in the streets of Tarn Taran.

Reportedly, a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and publicly humiliated in a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on March 31. The incident occurred after her son had eloped with a local girl and married her, against the wishes of her family. A purported video of the crime came to light on social media on Friday.

"The victim woman's son fell in love with a girl and married her in court. The girl's family was against this marriage and the girl's mother, with her two sons and two other men, went to the boy's house there they got involved in a heated argument and the two parties got into a scuffle, during which the boy's mother's clothes tore," said SSP Tarn Taran Ashwani Kapoor.

The three accused have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, Gurcharan Singh, and Sunny, police said. According to the complaint, the victim was alone at her home when her son's in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes.

"The main accused, Gursharan, the girl's brother, filmed a video of the woman... They waited for a few days before filing a complaint, hoping to reconcile things at home. But as soon as the FIR was filed, the accused made the video go viral on social media... Police teams were formed and one of the teams found success when they learned that the accused was at the Amritsar bus stand and trying to flee the state. He was arrested there," said SSP Tarn Taran.

However, the police are still looking for Charanjit Singh, Saranjit Singh, and two other unidentified individuals, an official said. Further information is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)