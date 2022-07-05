Punjab: 1992-batch IPS Gaurav Yadav appointed acting DGP to eliminate gangster culture

1992-batch IPS Gaurav Yadav

Senior IPS officer Gaurav Yaav took over as Punjab's acting Director General of Police on Tuesday and emphasised the state's commitment to eliminating the gangster culture and controlling the drug scourge.

Yadav was appointed as the acting DGP after current state police chief V K Bhawra took a two-month leave on Tuesday.

Upon taking command, the officer said that the state government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's first objective is to remove gangster culture and manage the drug scourge in the state.

"We are committed to give a secure law and environment and friendly-policing to the state," Yadav said, while also seeking public's cooperation in this regard.

While speaking in the state assembly recently, Mann had announced to bring comprehensive law and order reforms as he reiterated his will to eliminate gangster culture from the state.

Mann had said that the state government was duty-bound to curb gangster activities in the state.

Announcing a ‘war against drugs’, he had categorically said that police have been directed not to spare anyone conniving with the drug mafia.

Mann had said that SSPs and police commissioners have been asked to work in close coordination with the Special Task Force (STF) to catch the ‘big sharks’ involved in the supply of drugs.

Yadav, the 1992-batch IPS officer, was posted as special principal secretary to the chief minister.

The officer, who is also the son-in-law of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) P C Dogra, is a counter-intelligence expert.

He had served as the intelligence wing chief during the SAD-BJP regime in 2016.