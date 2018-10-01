Punishment or reward? After brutal abuse video, Meerut cops transferred to CM Yogi's Gorakhpur, no arrests so far

Week after an interfaith couple were brutally assaulted in Meerut, the accused cops have reportedly been transferred to Gorakhpur, which happens to be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency.

The debate is on whether this is a punishment or reward.

Oddly, not a single activist belonging to Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been arrested in the case. Around 18 men were seen thrashing the Muslim boy.

An adult girl can not marry a Muslim ("Mulla" as per UP Police) with her concent . If she does @Uppolice will abuse her and beat her and even record this act on camera. That is BJP style of giving justice .. Where are we heading??? pic.twitter.com/paGFRDMvs3 — Arif Khan (@ArifKIndian) September 25, 2018

The report of ‘VIP’ transfer comes days after UP top cop OP Singh assured swift action. "The Meerut incident is an act of gross imprudence by a few errant cops. Irresponsible and insensitive behaviour by UP cops will not be tolerated. The job of a policeman is to maintain the highest standards of probity, which must be upheld at all times. Corrective action is being taken," he had said on Twitter.

Three police personnel, including a woman constable, were suspended after a video of them abusing and slapping a Hindu woman for being friends with a Muslim man went viral.

In the video, which went viral on social media on September 26, the police personnel including a female constable were heard using harsh language on the woman and also resorting to physical violence. Furthermore, the lady constable was heard asking the woman why she befriended a Muslim.

The video has caused widespread criticism among Twitterverse, who has lambasted the police for their remarks and misbehaviour with the woman.

In the video, Neetu Singh, the lady constable is heard saying: ‘There are so many Hindu men, why go for a Muslim?"

In another video, the Muslim man was seen being brutally assaulted by the ‘activists’. According to Scroll, Balraj Doongar, a leader of the VHP in Meerut, had said that he and members of his organisation had indeed visited Jagriti Vihar. However, he denied that they had assaulted the students. “Is it a crime to go to a place where such immoral act happens and report it?” he said. “Our men handed them over to the police and did not beat them up.”