Pune: What actually happened at Shivneri Fort that left 30 injured on Shivaji Jayanti?

A stampede-like situation broke out at Shivneri Fort in Pune during Shiv Jayanti celebrations after massive crowds caused congestion at narrow entry gates.

A stampede-like situation occurred at Shivneri Fort late Wednesday night, as devotees gathered to celebrate Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The incident left 30 attendees injured, though authorities confirmed that no fatalities have been reported.

Chaos at Narrow Entry Points

The disturbance took place near the Ambar Khana area of the fort, where lakhs of devotees had assembled. Officials said that narrow entry and exit gates, including Hatti Darwaja and Ganesh Darwaja, became choke points due to the massive crowd. The congestion reportedly triggered panic and brief chaos among the attendees.

A video circulating online showed the surge intensifying as more devotees tried to reach the main celebration area, pushing through the crowded pathways. Security personnel quickly intervened to restore order, and the situation was brought under control within a short period.

Injuries and Medical Assistance

Authorities confirmed that the injured were immediately transported to Junnar Government Hospital for medical attention. While several people sustained minor injuries, no casualties have been reported so far. Officials continue to monitor the area to ensure the safety of all devotees present.

Celebrations to Continue

Despite the stampede-like incident, the Shiv Jayanti festivities will proceed as planned. Senior leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are expected to attend the commemorative event at the historic fort.

Police and festival authorities have urged devotees to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to crowd management guidelines. Visitors are advised to follow instructions, avoid overcrowding near narrow gates, and ensure orderly movement to prevent any further incidents.

Shiv Jayanti, celebrated annually to honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, attracts thousands of pilgrims and history enthusiasts to forts and landmarks across Maharashtra. Officials continue to emphasise the importance of safety measures during large gatherings to prevent accidents and ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

This prompt response and crowd control ensured that, despite the initial panic, the celebrations could proceed safely, allowing devotees to pay tribute to the revered Maratha king.