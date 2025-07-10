Pune to Nashik in just 3 hours: This new expressway to boost connectivity in THESE 3 Maharashtra districts

This 133 km long expressway can be completed in three years, for which 1545 hectares of land will have to be acquired.

While the semi-high speed rail project continues to encounter hurdles, the Pune-Nashik Industrial Expressway, which connects the districts of Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Nashik, is currently gathering momentum. This expressway's proposal will shortly be submitted to the government for approval. When it is built, the five-hour journey from Pune to Nashik will only take three hours.

In February of last year, the government gave its approval to the highway's final design. Visitors from neighboring states will also benefit from this route's connection to the Surat-Chennai highway. Following the completion of its feasibility study and detailed project report (DPR), the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will present it to the government for final approval.

This 133-kilometer road can be finished in three years, but it will need the acquisition of 1545 hectares of property. The route will go through Sangamner taluka in Ahilyanagar district and Khed, Shirur, Ambegaon, and Junnar in Pune district. The initiative will help industrial cities like Nashik and Ahilyanagar develop economically.

The industrial expressway could drastically cut travel time, even if the railway project is still pending final clearance.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened a meeting to discuss the project in June of last year. He had given the order to determine whether the property that was being considered for semi-high speed rail could be utilized for the construction of an expressway. This is being worked on, and the report is anticipated.

The Road Development Authority's Chief Engineer, Ashok Bhalkar, estimates that this 133-kilometer industrial highway will cost Rs 28,429 crore. As soon as cabinet clearance is obtained, construction will begin.