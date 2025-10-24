FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Pune to Nanded in just 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

The Pune-Nanded Vande Bharat Express, launching by December 2025, will cover 550 km in 7 hours, significantly reducing travel time. It will enhance connectivity between western Maharashtra and Marathwada, boosting socio-economic growth. Ticket prices will range from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 09:27 AM IST

Pune to Nanded in just 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares
    By the end of 2025, the Vande Bharat Express will begin operating on the Pune-Nanded route, offering faster and more convenient travel between the two cities. This semi-high-speed train will drastically reduce travel time, covering the 550 km stretch in just seven hours, making it a game-changer for the region’s connectivity. Once operational, it will enhance access between Marathwada and western Maharashtra, providing an essential transportation link that will support socio-economic development.

    Route, Stations, and Key Stops

    The Pune-Nanded Vande Bharat Express will run between Pune and Nanded, making important stops along the way. Key halts will include Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Latur, and other prominent towns. This will allow passengers to access various destinations in the region with ease, cutting down long travel times on roads and connecting the cities of Pune and Nanded more efficiently.

    Travel Time and Distance

    The Vande Bharat Express will cover the 550 km distance between Pune and Nanded in just seven hours, significantly reducing the current travel time by road or conventional trains. This increase in speed will encourage more people to opt for train travel, contributing to the overall improvement of the region’s transportation infrastructure.

    Ticket Prices and Classes

    The fare for the Pune-Nanded Vande Bharat Express is expected to fall within an affordable range. Tickets for the AC Chair Car are likely to cost between Rs 1500 to Rs 1900, while Executive Class tickets may range from Rs 2000 to Rs 2500. This pricing will make the train accessible to a wide range of passengers while ensuring comfort and convenience.

    Launch and Modern Facilities

    The official launch date for the Vande Bharat Express on this route is expected to be announced soon, with the service slated to begin by December 2025. Once operational, the train will feature a range of modern amenities, including air-conditioned Chair Car and Executive Chair Car cabins, high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable reclining seats, and an advanced security system. These facilities will ensure a comfortable and safe journey for all passengers, whether they are travelling for business or leisure.

    Impact on Economic and Social Development

    The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on the Pune-Nanded route will not only provide faster travel but will also stimulate growth in sectors such as agriculture, industry, and tourism. This enhanced connectivity is expected to improve trade and business exchanges, promote tourism in the region, and create new opportunities for people travelling between Marathwada and western Maharashtra.

    Overall, the Pune-Nanded Vande Bharat Express will be a major milestone in India’s rail infrastructure development, contributing to the region’s growth while providing passengers with a more comfortable and efficient travel experience.

