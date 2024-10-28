two of Vande Bharat Expresses are already operating in Maharashtra, connecting Pune Kolhapur, Hubli and Mumbai via Pune Solapur.

The Indian Railways will soon launch five new Vande Bharat trains on four routes. One route will connect key cities and railway stations between Maharashtra and Gujarat, while another will connect Maharashtra to the southern state of Karnataka.



In Maharashtra, two Vande Bharat Expresses are now in service, connecting Pune Kolhapur, Mumbai, and Hubli via Pune Solapur. The trains are now scheduled to begin service from Pune on four new routes.

Check routes below:

Pune to Vadodara Vande Bharat Express

Pune to Shegaon Vande Bharat Express

Pune to Belgaum Vande Bharat Express

Pune to Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

Known for its speed and comfort, the Vande Bharat Express was built to improve communication between the country's many regions. By 2047, the 100th anniversary of India's independence, the Indian government hopes to have 100 Vande Bharat Express trains nationwide.

The Vande Bharat Express, which connects Pune and Kolhapur, is reportedly one of Maharashtra's most popular routes.

This exact service is available three days a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The cost of the AC Chair Car for a trip from Pune to Kolhapur is approximately Rs 560. However, for a more pleasant ride, you may want to consider the Executive AC Chair Car, which costs Rs 1,135.