Pune to Bengaluru in just 6 hours? Yes, now you can travel from Maharashtra to Karnataka in less than 10 hours as a new expressway project is set to cut travel time by half.

Pune to Bengaluru in just 6 hours? Yes, now you can travel from Maharashtra to Karnataka in less than 10 hours as a new expressway project is set to cut travel time by half. Set to be constructed by 2028, this Pune-Bengaluru Expressway will reduce travel time by 50% and enhance connectivity between two states.

Currently, the existing highways, pass by many local towns, frequent toll booths and local traffic. This significantly increases the travel hours. It usually takes up to 14-15 by road to travel from Pune and Bengaluru. This is going to change soon.

About the Pune-Bengaluru expressway

The Pune-Bengaluru expressway is a high-speed corridor, set to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore. The infrastructure project aims to build a six-lane, high-speed expressway stretching around 700 kilometres.

The expressway will start at Kanjle near Pune in Maharashtra and will stretched till Bommanal near Bengaluru in Karnataka. It will pass through 12 districts. Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kohlapur in Maharashtra and Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru in Karnataka.

It will cut travel time to 6-7 hours, which is half of what it takes now between Pune and Bengaluru. It will allow vehicles to travel at a speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour. No pedestrian, slow vehicles or local traffic will be allowed on the expressway.

It will be equipped with modern features. From automated tolls to high speed surveillance with cameras and sensors, all these features will ensure sooth travelling without any unnecessary blockage. There is also a feature of quick help in case of any emergency.

It was originally planned under Phase II of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The state government has given approval to the project. It's construction will began from mid 2025 and will be completed by 2028.

The Pune-Bengaluru expressway will cut travel time, enhance regional connectivity, reduce the congestion on roads, can give boost to the local investment.