Pune to Bengaluru in just 5 hours? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces construction of new highway connecting Maharashtra-Karnataka

Now you can travel through three major cities across Maharashtra and Karnataka in just 5 hours. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced the construction of a new Mumbai–Pune–Bengaluru highway. It is about to slash your travel time from Pune to Bengaluru to just 5 hours, and Mumbai-Pune stretch to just 90 minutes.

This project, which i under construction is part of a larger Rs 50,000 crore investment package , to enhance road connectivity and boost economic development in Pune region. The highway will originate from the Atal Tunnel in Mumbai, an will connect with the proposed Pune Ring Road, and then extend towards Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified that, “The work has already begun. I don’t have time to lay the foundation stone."

The Pune-Bengaluru expressway will cut travel time, enhance regional connectivity, reduce the congestion on roads, can give boost to the local investment.

Other projects lined up

He also highlighted that Rs 2 lakh crore worth infrastructure projects are currently underway in Pune district alone, with elevated roads and metro expansions.

Alongside Maharashtra, this highway is going to benefit South Indian states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Nitin Gadkari has also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 29 National highway prohect in Andhra Pradesh, covering 272 km. The investment on these projects is worth Rs 5,233 crore.

