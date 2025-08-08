Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kapil Sharma may get Mumbai police protection after second shooting incident at his Canada cafe within a month

After Elon Musk's Grok, Google AI chatbot Gemini commits mistakes, calls itself 'fool, disgrace'

India SLAMS reports of pause in defence deal with US amid tariff war: 'False and fabricated'

Swara Bhasker shuts down troll calling her husband Fahad Ahmad 'chhapri': 'This twit, a proud Hindu, Ambedkarite does not...

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal sells Rs 11227 crore shares of Bharti Airtel through...; market cap falls to Rs...

Nishaanchi teaser: Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray plays double role in debut film directed by Anurag Kashyap

Babar Azam on verge of ODI glory, set to surpass Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s monumental records

This is the most venomous animal on earth, its poison can kill human in just...; has speed of...

PM Narendra Modi dials Russian President Vladimir Putin, discusses bilateral ties

Pune to Bengaluru in just 5 hours? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces construction of new highway connecting Maharashtra-Karnataka

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Elon Musk's Grok, Google AI chatbot Gemini commits mistakes, calls itself 'fool, disgrace'

After Elon Musk's Grok, Google AI chatbot Gemini commits mistakes, calls...

India SLAMS reports of pause in defence deal with US amid tariff war: 'False and fabricated'

India SLAMS reports of pause in defence deal with US amid tariff war

Swara Bhasker shuts down troll calling her husband Fahad Ahmad 'chhapri': 'This twit, a proud Hindu, Ambedkarite does not...

Swara Bhasker shuts down troll calling her husband Fahad Ahmad 'chhapri'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeIndia

INDIA

Pune to Bengaluru in just 5 hours? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces construction of new highway connecting Maharashtra-Karnataka

Now you can travel through three major cities across Maharashtra and Karnataka in just 5 hours. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced the construction of a new Mumbai–Pune–Bengaluru highway.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

Pune to Bengaluru in just 5 hours? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces construction of new highway connecting Maharashtra-Karnataka

TRENDING NOW

Now you can travel through three major cities across Maharashtra and Karnataka in just 5 hours. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced the construction of a new Mumbai–Pune–Bengaluru highway. It is about to slash your travel time from Pune to Bengaluru to just 5 hours, and Mumbai-Pune stretch to just 90 minutes. 

This project, which i under construction is part of a larger Rs 50,000 crore investment package , to enhance road connectivity and boost economic development in Pune region. The highway will originate from the Atal Tunnel in Mumbai, an will connect with the proposed Pune Ring Road, and then extend towards Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified that, “The work has already begun. I don’t have time to lay the foundation stone."

The Pune-Bengaluru expressway will cut travel time, enhance regional connectivity, reduce the congestion on roads, can give boost to the local investment.

Other projects lined up

He also highlighted that Rs 2 lakh crore worth infrastructure projects are currently underway in Pune district alone, with elevated roads and metro expansions.

Alongside Maharashtra, this highway is going to benefit South Indian states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Nitin Gadkari has also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 29 National highway prohect in Andhra Pradesh, covering 272 km. The investment on these projects is worth Rs 5,233 crore.

Among the key projects

  • NH-71 (Madanapalle–Pileru): Now a 56-km, 4-lane corridor featuring 9 flyovers, a rail overbridge, and 19 major bridges.
  • NH-340C (Kurnool–Mandlem): Upgraded to a 31-km, 4-lane road with paved shoulders, viaducts, underpasses, and a major flyover.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple's Tim Cook signs major deal with Donald Trump, set to invest USD 600 billion in US to...
Apple's Tim Cook signs major deal with Donald Trump, set to invest...
Save the date! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to make long-awaited international comeback on THIS day
Save the date! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to make long-awaited international come
This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..
This star lost his mansion, was homeless, then made biggest film of Amitabh's...
Mukesh Ambani writes off his Rs 1645 crore investment in this company due to...
Mukesh Ambani writes off his Rs 1645 crore investment in this company due to...
Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost control on these actresses as well, became too intimate with newcomer, tore her blouse, they are...
Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost his control on these actresses as well
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE