INDIA

Pune SHOCKER: Two cousins killed, one injured after high speed car crashes into metro station pillar; investigation underway

Late night car ride for three young men turned tragic, after the car crashed under the Bund Garden Metro Station area in Pune early Sunday morning, around 5:30 am on Novemeber 2. Two 23 year old young men were killed and one is critically injured.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Late night car ride for three young men turned tragic, after the car crashed under the Bund Garden Metro Station area in Pune early Sunday morning, around 5:30 am on Novemeber 2.  Two 23 year old young men were killed and one is critically injured. As per police, the high-speed car crashed into the pillar of the metro, and all passengers sustained critical injuries.

Who are the victims?

The deceased have been identified as cousins Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), and Ritvik alias Om Vinayak Bhandari (23).  Yash, resident of Pimprigaon in Pune, was a software engineer and his cousin Om, a resident of Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad was an MBA graduate in finance who worked for a private firm.

The injured has been identified as Khushwant Kishor Tekwani, 19, a resident of the Beed district, a BTech student at MIT College in Pune. He is currently on life support in Sassoon Hospital in critical condition.

An officer from the Koregaon police station said, “We are establishing the exact cause of the accident. Primary observations suggest that the driver lost control and rammed into the pillar. We are probing if there were any factors that contributed to the mishap. The CCTV cameras in the area are being examined.”

Further invstigation is going on.

