Pune SHOCKER: Rickshaw driver dead after multiple gunshots fired in Yewalewadi, Police suspects gang rivalry, here's what we know so far

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches

How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL deal, BCCI contract, brand endorsements and more

No time for gym? Try Deepika Padukone's 10-minute Pilates routine at home, check its benefits

Election Commission takes BIG action after unrest in Bihar's Mokama following murder of JSP supporter, 4 officials suspended

Viral video: Bhopal bride makes grand entry on Suzuki Hayabusa, internet can’t keep calm

Allu Sirish REVEALS how he met fiancée Nayanika, it's connected with Chiranjeevi’s son Varun, his wife Lavanya: 'When my kids ask me how it..'

Bihar elections 2025: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot makes BIG statement on Nitish Kumar, says, 'He know he will not become CM..., insulted by BJP...'

Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area; rescue ops underway

Viral video: Daughter surprises mother with first ever business class trip abroad, internet can’t stop smiling

Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant: Check how to buy, features and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches

Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs - Compl

How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL deal, BCCI contract, brand endorsements and more

How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL

No time for gym? Try Deepika Padukone's 10-minute Pilates routine at home, check its benefits

No time for gym? Try Deepika Padukone's 10-minute Pilates routine at home

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Pune SHOCKER: Rickshaw driver dead after multiple gunshots fired in Yewalewadi, Police suspects gang rivalry, here's what we know so far

In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in the Yewalewadi area of Pune city on Saturday. Multiple gunshots were fired at the victim, Ganesh Kale, who was a local rickshaw driver.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 08:35 PM IST

Pune SHOCKER: Rickshaw driver dead after multiple gunshots fired in Yewalewadi, Police suspects gang rivalry, here's what we know so far
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in the Yewalewadi area of Pune city on Saturday. Multiple gunshots were fired at the victim, Ganesh Kale, who was a local rickshaw driver. The criminals fled on their motorcycle, and Police suspects gang rivalry behind the muder.

According to Rajkumar Shinde, DCP Zone 5 of Pune City Police, 'The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Kale, a local rickshaw driver who also had a criminal record. Preliminary findings indicate that four rounds were fired during the attack. Officials said the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene after the shooting."

He further added, 'Ten teams of Pune Police have been formed to trace the accused and further probe the case.'

Investigation is underway. and officials are reviewing CCTV footage.

(With ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's stylish batter and talented singer-songwriter eyeing her first World Cup title for Proteas
    Meet Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's stylish batter and talented singer-songwrit
    Pune SHOCKER: Rickshaw driver dead after multiple gunshots fired in Yewalewadi, Police suspects gang rivalry, here's what we know so far
    Pune SHOCKER: Rickshaw driver dead after multiple gunshots fired in Yewalewadi
    Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches
    Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs - Compl
    How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL deal, BCCI contract, brand endorsements and more
    How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL
    No time for gym? Try Deepika Padukone's 10-minute Pilates routine at home, check its benefits
    No time for gym? Try Deepika Padukone's 10-minute Pilates routine at home
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE