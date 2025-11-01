Pune SHOCKER: Rickshaw driver dead after multiple gunshots fired in Yewalewadi, Police suspects gang rivalry, here's what we know so far

Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches
INDIA
In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in the Yewalewadi area of Pune city on Saturday. Multiple gunshots were fired at the victim, Ganesh Kale, who was a local rickshaw driver. The criminals fled on their motorcycle, and Police suspects gang rivalry behind the muder.
According to Rajkumar Shinde, DCP Zone 5 of Pune City Police, 'The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Kale, a local rickshaw driver who also had a criminal record. Preliminary findings indicate that four rounds were fired during the attack. Officials said the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene after the shooting."
He further added, 'Ten teams of Pune Police have been formed to trace the accused and further probe the case.'
Investigation is underway. and officials are reviewing CCTV footage.
(With ANI Inputs)