Pune SHOCKER: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted, killed by 65-year-old man in Bhor tehsil, hundreds of villagers stage 'rasta roko' protest

In a disturbing case from Maharashtra, a four-year old girl was brutally sexually assaulted by a 65-year-old man in Pune's Bhor tehsil on May 1. The senior citizen was arrested by the police after hundreds of villagers rushed to police chowki and also staged blockade on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway.

In a disturbing case from Maharashtra, a four-year old girl was brutally sexually assaulted by a 65-year-old man in Pune's Bhor tehsil on May 1. The senior citizen was arrested by the police after hundreds of villagers rushed to police chowki and also staged blockade on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. The accused has been reportedly identifed as Bhimrao Kamble.

Here's what happened

The family of the girl of the girl reported that she was missing. The girl was reportedly staying at her grandmother’s house for summer vacation and was playing near a local temple., when she went missing. During investigation, the accused, 65, was captured with the child in a CCTV footage from a private residence. As per reports, the accused allegedly lured the 4-year-old girl with the promise of giving her food. He later took her to a shed in a cattle enclosure, where he sexually assaulted her. She was later found dead.

Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill said, "The accused is a 65-year-old man who lives in the surrounding area. He lured the girl and did this...We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information...The accused has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO case in 2015. Investigation reveals that he is of this tendency..."

Locals stage protests, demands strict action

Hundreds of people gathered and staged a ‘rasta roko’ protest on the Pune-Satara highway, leading to major traffic disruption, demanding stern action.