Pune schools closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 30 amid COVID-19 surge

Amid a current surge of COVID-19 cases being witnessed across Maharashtra, the administration of Pune has decided to shut down the schools in the city till January 30. The schools are only being shut for the students of classes 1 to 8.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced that the schools in Pune districts will remain closed for the students of classes 1 to 8 due to the COVID-19 situation in the city. This decision was taken after the conduction of a COVID-19 review meeting.

Announcing the same, Pawar said, “In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, we have decided to shut schools in Pune district for Classes 1 to 8 till January 30.” This comes just a day after the closure of schools was announced in Mumbai for classes 1 to 9 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Physical lessons for the students of classes 1 to 8 have been suspended in Pune, so they need not visit the school campus. However, the online classes for these students will continue as per the schedule.

Apart from the closure of schools, the Pune administration instructed everyone venturing outside to wear a face mask. The deputy CM said that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public places and Rs 1000 for spitting in open from tomorrow in Pune.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order to close all the schools in the city due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The physical classes have been suspended for students of classes 1 to 9 till January 31 in Mumbai.

Pune city on Tuesday recorded 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,12,689. Meanwhile, a massive surge of COVID-19 cases was reported in Mumbai, logging 10.860 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)