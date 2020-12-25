Shameful: Restaurant serves 4-year-old boy washing soda instead of sugar, ends up in ICU with burnt tongue

Headlines

OPPO Reno10 5G vs OnePlus 11 5G

TS CPGET 2023 Result declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in: How to check, official website, other details here

PM Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit; check schedule, programme details

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services removal from BSE indices postponed to this date; check details

Kangana Ranaut says 'I am scared now' as Karan Johar praises her film Emergency: 'Last time when he...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OPPO Reno10 5G vs OnePlus 11 5G

TS CPGET 2023 Result declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in: How to check, official website, other details here

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services removal from BSE indices postponed to this date; check details

Diabetes: 10 vegetable juices to control blood sugar level

Benefits of Black Chickpea seeds

Top 10 highest run scorers in Asia Cup history (ODI)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor excited about Moon landing, says will watch it with my boys

Delhi govt officer detained for allegedly raping dead friend's daughter, Kejriwal suspends the accused

Kangana Ranaut says 'I am scared now' as Karan Johar praises her film Emergency: 'Last time when he...'

'Kangu ki bezzati': Ranveer Singh takes indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, fans say 'rant on Insta coming for you'

BTS' Jungkook accused of plagiarism: Composer Yang Joon Young claims SEVEN is based on his work, demands investigation

HomeIndia

India

Shameful: Restaurant serves 4-year-old boy washing soda instead of sugar, ends up in ICU with burnt tongue

The incident happened at a restaurant called Vishwa Hotel near the Sanas ground on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 03:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a bizzare incident, a four-year-old boy landed up in the intensive care unit (ICU) after a restaurant in Pune served him a bottle of caustic soda instead of sugar as a mouth freshener, Pune Mirror reported.

The incident happened at a restaurant called Vishwa Hotel near the Sanas ground on Sunday.

Reportedly, the child, his elder brother, and grandfather finished their meal, and the little boy asked for sugar as a mouth freshener. However, the waiter served him caustic soda, and the child after consuming it burnt his tongue.

The boy was in a lot of pain, and his grandfather immediately rushed him to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

At the hospital, the boy subjected to an endoscopy to check whether he had swallowed any of the soda.

“Superficial corrosive injury in mid and distal oesophagus with few exudates,” the report from Mangeshkar hospital stated.

“They had gone to Sarasbaug and around 6:30-6:45 pm went to the restaurant. While leaving, the child asked for sugar as mouth freshener and a waiter handed him a bottle. As soon as he ate it, he started screaming. His grandfather tasted what he ate and found it to be washing soda,” the child's mother told Hindusthan Times.

The waiter and the owner of the restaurant have been booked by the police under section 337 of the Indian Penal Code. The police have still not identified the waiter, and are checking the CCTV tapes t identify him.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

Not only Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, but even Simrat Kaur was part of Gadar Ek Prem Katha; here's how

Mahindra Thar EV not just a concept, Anand Mahindra confirms production

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan clash on this date, know detailed schedule of Rohit Sharma's squad

Meet woman who runs Rs 3,18,000 crore company, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE