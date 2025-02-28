According to police reports, Gade has a history of criminal activities, including theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. He had been out on bail since 2019 for one of these offences

Pune Police have detained a man accused of raping a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary bus at Swargate bus station. The suspect, Dattatray Gade, was caught around midnight on Friday in the Shirur tehsil area of Pune, according to Hindustan Times.

According to police reports, Gade has a history of criminal activities, including theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. He had been out on bail since 2019 for one of these offences.

Massive police search with drones and dog squad

To track down Gade, Pune Police launched an extensive search operation. More than 100 police officers, along with drones and a dog squad, searched sugarcane fields and other areas in Gunat village, where Gade lived. Thirteen police teams were deployed to ensure his capture, according to the report.

The crime took place early Tuesday morning when the survivor was waiting for a bus to Phaltan in Satara district. Gade approached her at the Swargate bus station, pretending to help her find the right bus. Calling her "didi" (sister), he misled her to an empty Shiv Shahi AC bus.

Once inside, the woman, who works in the medical field, became hesitant as the bus was dark. However, Gade convinced her it was the correct vehicle. After she stepped inside, he followed her and assaulted her.

Swargate is one of the busiest bus depots in Maharashtra, operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).