Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Pune rains: IMD issues orange alert as heavy downpour lashes city; waterlogging, heavy traffic reported

Pune has been battling with heavy rains for the past two days, leading to waterlogging and heavy traffic in several areas of the city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

Pune rains: IMD issues orange alert as heavy downpour lashes city; waterlogging, heavy traffic reported
Heavy rainfall reported in Pune (Representational image)

After heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, Pune is also battling the brunt of an immense downpour for the past few days, with the lives of the residents disrupted due to the kilometers-long traffic jams and waterlogging reported in several areas.

As per PTI reports, a city official confirmed that heavy rains lashed Maharashtra city and adjoining areas on Sunday, leaving 25 spots water-logged. Tree fall incidents took place in 10 places, though there were no reports of any person getting injured, he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding the heavy rainfall in Pune, saying that the heavy downpours are expected to continue for the next two days. The weather agency further said as of 5:30pm, Pashan and Magarpatta had received 55.8 millimetres and 55.5 millimetres of rainfall.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas over the next two days, the official added.

"Chandannagar, Kothrud, Paud Road, Pashan, Wanwadi, B T Kawada Road, Katraj garden, Swargate witnessed waterlogging. Tree fall incidents were reported from Pashan, Kondhwa, Pune station, and Yerwada. In Panchawati in Pashan, two vehicles were trapped after a tree fell. No one was injured in the incident," a fire brigade official said.

Several social media posts and news reports showed gridlocked traffic and waterlogged streets in busy parts of Pune after rains lashed the city from 5 pm to 7 pm on Sunday evening. Several roads remained submerged through the night with houses inundated.

The IMD has urged people to stay inside their homes for the next couple of days as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the city this week, which can disrupt the normal lives of citizens to a significant extent.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Congress still the largest opposition party, Nitish and Lalu will meet Sonia Gandhi: Tejashwi Yadav

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.