Pune rains: Death toll mounts to 12, schools, colleges closed; Fadnavis says 'pained to know about loss of lives'

As rain continues to cause havoc in Pune killing 12 people so far, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he is pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains.

The chief minister has extended his condolences saying, "My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed."

State disaster management officials & control room in continuous touch with Pune collector and PMC. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the state disaster management officials and control room are in continuous touch with Pune collector and Pune Municipality Commission (PMC).

Also, two NDRF teams have been deployed in Pune city and two in Baramati while one more team is on way to Baramati.

The Maharashtra government is also closely monitoring the dam discharge.

School and colleges have been asked to remain shut in five Tehsils in wake of damage caused by heavy rainfall.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli Tehsils for today.

Out of 12 people who have lost their lives, six were killed in a wall collapse incident in Sahkarnagar area on Wednesday while one other body was found by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in a vehicle in a canal near Sinhagad road on Thursday morning. Among these seven deceased, at least one is a child.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra.