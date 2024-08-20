Twitter
Pune Porsche Crash: Accused teen's family files plea seeking return of car involved in hit-and-run

The family claimed in their petition that the adolescent was given bail and that he completed the 300-word essay that the judge had requested.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

The teen's family has filed a petition to have the luxury car involved in the May incident that killed two IT engineers returned. The teen is accused in the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case.

The family claimed in their petition that the adolescent was given bail and that he completed the 300-word essay that the judge had requested. Therefore, the fancy car that the police are now holding ought to be given back.
 
The adolescent recently finished the court-mandated 15-day safe driving program. August 26 is the date of the court hearing in relation to the family's petition. It has been instructed that the police turn in their report by August 28.
 
In the meantime, two more people have been detained by Pune Police in relation to the May 19 incident, which involved the deaths of two IT engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Koshta, after their motorbike was struck by a speeding Porsche driven by a 17-year-old who was allegedly intoxicated at Kalyanai Nagar junction.

Nine people are being held in connection with the Porsche car crash, according to police, following the most recent arrests. The individuals detained were linked to the purported exchange of blood samples in the hit-and-run incident.
 
The teen accused's friends, who were also minors and in the luxury car at the time of the incident, had their blood samples exchanged with two individuals at the government-run Sassoon Hospital in Maharashtra, according to a police investigation. The accused's friend's father was one of them, according to Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

In the case against seven suspects who were previously detained, the Pune police have filed a 900-page chargesheet. A Pune court granted the teenager's grandfather, Surendrakumar B. Agarwal, and builder father, Vishal S. Agarwal, bail in July regarding their kidnapping and unjustifiable detention of their family driver.

