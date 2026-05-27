Pune Porsche crash accused’s family reacts to viral video, says 'clip is from 2023'

A viral video of the Agarwal family reignited controversy in the Pune Porsche crash case. The family clarified it was from a 2023 wedding anniversary, not a post-bail celebration.

A video that surfaced online on Wednesday has reignited public debate around the Pune Porsche crash case, nearly two years after the tragic incident that claimed two lives. The clip, widely circulated on social media and television channels, shows members of the Agarwal family dancing and celebrating, prompting criticism and renewed scrutiny.

Pune Porsche hit-and-run: Viral video shows family of accused Vedant Agarwal, including father Vishal, celebrating Vishal’s Supreme Court bail (Mar 10, 2026) with dancing, hugging & currency garlands. pic.twitter.com/oKVlhwbr5r — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 27, 2026

The footage quickly went viral after being shared with claims that the family was celebrating recent legal relief granted to Vishal Agarwal, the father of the accused in the case.

Family rejects allegations, cites old event

Responding to the controversy, Vishal Agarwal issued a clarification stating that the video is being misrepresented. He said the clip dates back to September 2, 2023, and was recorded during his 25th wedding anniversary celebration held in Goa, well before the crash incident.

Agarwal also dismissed claims linking the video to his bail or any legal development, calling such reports “incorrect and misleading.” According to him, the footage has been taken out of context and is being used to create a false narrative.

Social media backlash and victims' families react

Despite the clarification, the video triggered strong reactions online. Many users criticised the visuals, interpreting them as insensitive in light of the deaths caused in the accident. The family of one of the victims also expressed anger over the circulation of the clip.

Suresh Koshta, father of victim Ashwini Koshta, questioned the broader handling of the case and criticised what he described as a lack of fear of legal consequences among those accused. He also urged stricter judicial action, stating that inconsistent rulings send the wrong message to society.

Background of the Pune Porsche Crash

The incident dates back to May 19, 2024, when a 17-year-old allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and hit a motorcycle in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. The crash resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, sparking widespread outrage across the country.

The case also led to allegations of evidence tampering, including claims that attempts were made to manipulate blood test results. Investigations were subsequently expanded, and multiple arrests were made.

In recent developments, the Supreme Court granted bail to three accused in the evidence-tampering case in February 2026, while Vishal Agarwal was granted bail in March 2026.

Ongoing Public and Legal Attention

The resurfacing of the video has once again brought the case back into public focus, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding one of Pune’s most widely discussed criminal cases. As legal proceedings continue, public scrutiny of those involved remains intense.